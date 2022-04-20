Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.14. Bank First has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $546.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Bank First alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.