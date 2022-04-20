Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

