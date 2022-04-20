Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

BAC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,820,723. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

