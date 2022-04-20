Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.