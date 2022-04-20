Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $51.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $51.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 878,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 432,256 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.