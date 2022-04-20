Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Baozun stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $537.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Baozun by 41.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

