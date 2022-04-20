Barclays Boosts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 541

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 531 ($6.91) to GBX 541 ($7.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BZLYF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.05) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

BZLYF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

