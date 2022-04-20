Barclays Boosts HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 735

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.30) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.25) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 554.73 ($7.22).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 533.30 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 517.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 475.05.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($284,577.67).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.