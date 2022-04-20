Barclays Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $275.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $525.03.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.60. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

