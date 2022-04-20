Barclays Cuts Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 95

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 98 to CHF 95 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Swiss Re stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 147,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

