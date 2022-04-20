Barclays Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to SEK 130

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 130 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 1,379,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

