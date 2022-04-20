Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target for the company.

Shares of FCH opened at GBX 72.57 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.55 million and a P/E ratio of 4.54. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of GBX 61.90 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

