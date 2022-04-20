Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.32).

BBOX opened at GBX 245.40 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 187.80 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.75).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

