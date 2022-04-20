Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.64).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.45).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

