Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.94).

NWG stock opened at GBX 223.90 ($2.91) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The firm has a market cap of £23.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.13.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

