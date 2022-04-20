Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.42) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s previous close.

NETW has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Network International from GBX 540 ($7.03) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 505 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 440 ($5.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 444.17 ($5.78).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 445.20 ($5.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23.

In other Network International news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($41,764.25).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

