Barrington Research Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $50.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

LRN opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 577,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

