Barrington Research Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $50.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.
LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
LRN opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 577,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
About Stride (Get Rating)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
