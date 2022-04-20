Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) CFO Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BBWI traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. 6,135,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

