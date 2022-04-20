BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$72.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.46.

BCE stock traded up C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.39. BCE has a 1-year low of C$57.66 and a 1-year high of C$74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

