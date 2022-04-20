BCE (TSE:BCE) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.46.
Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.76. 2,666,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. BCE has a 12 month low of C$57.66 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
