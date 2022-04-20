Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BECN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 170,113 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 789.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.