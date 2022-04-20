Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 541 by Analysts at Barclays

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 531 ($6.91) to GBX 541 ($7.04) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.81) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.00) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 497.10 ($6.47).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 397.80 ($5.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.39), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,075.64). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £16,592.04 ($21,587.35). Insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,559 in the last three months.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

