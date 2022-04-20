Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry in a year, courtesy of a dismal earnings surprise trend that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported the fourth straight quarter of an earnings miss in the fiscal fourth quarter. Sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines were hurt by the adverse impacts of the global supply chain, the omicron variant, and geopolitical turbulence that dampened consumer confidence. The lack of available inventory is likley to persist in early fiscal 2022. Weak margins and high debt levels remain concerning. However, management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization and remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

