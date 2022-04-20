Bel Fuse (BELFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.14 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

