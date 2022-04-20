Bel Fuse (BELFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $147.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

