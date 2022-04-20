Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NYSE:BHE opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

