Benchmark Increases Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $48.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:CRS opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

