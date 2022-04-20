Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to announce $275.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.80 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $222.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

BSY stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after acquiring an additional 860,903 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,286,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,144,000 after buying an additional 302,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,379,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,932,000 after buying an additional 208,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after buying an additional 878,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

