Berenberg Bank Reiterates €324.00 Price Target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €324.00 ($348.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s previous close.
MUV2 traded down €3.00 ($3.23) on Wednesday, reaching €238.50 ($256.45). 414,469 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €243.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €252.27. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($213.92).
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)
