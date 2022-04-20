Berenberg Bank Reiterates €324.00 Price Target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €324.00 ($348.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s previous close.

MUV2 traded down €3.00 ($3.23) on Wednesday, reaching €238.50 ($256.45). 414,469 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €243.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €252.27. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($213.92).

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

