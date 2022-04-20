Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.76) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.22) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.07) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target (down from GBX 900 ($11.71)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.73) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.08).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 562.20 ($7.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 568.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 589.01.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Insiders acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

