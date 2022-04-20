Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.27) to GBX 465 ($6.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 337.40 ($4.39) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 236 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.74).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

