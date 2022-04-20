Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,375 ($30.90) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.19) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.78) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.52) to GBX 2,551 ($33.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.03) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,633 ($34.26).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.01) on Tuesday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,259.50 ($29.40). The company has a market cap of £168.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,034.52.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,042,935.21).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

