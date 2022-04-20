BGSF (BGSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BGSF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BGSF stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

