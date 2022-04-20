Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

In related news, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biodesix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Biodesix by 56.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Biodesix by 58.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.