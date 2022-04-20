Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In related news, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.27.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biodesix (BDSX)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.