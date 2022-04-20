Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Biodesix by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

