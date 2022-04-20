Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 2,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,635. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,887.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 558,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter worth $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

