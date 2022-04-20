Biofrontera Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 27th (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera’s (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 27th. Biofrontera had issued 3,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ BFRI opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.
Biofrontera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
