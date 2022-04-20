Biogen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $19.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.88.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.21.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $223.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.66. Biogen has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

