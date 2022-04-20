BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 24,400 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $18,459.20.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40.

BLFS stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $708.46 million, a P/E ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 369,890 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $12,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.