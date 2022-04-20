BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 13,581 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Todd Berard sold 475 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $10,564.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Todd Berard sold 254 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $7,462.52.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

