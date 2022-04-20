BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 18,530 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 18,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $325,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

