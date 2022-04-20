BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 19,325 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $339,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

