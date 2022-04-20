BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,413 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $708.46 million, a P/E ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

