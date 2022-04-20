BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMRN stock opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -223.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,702 shares of company stock worth $4,081,992. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

