BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,024,677.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

