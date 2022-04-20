Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech Buys 150,000 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,138,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,615,342.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.