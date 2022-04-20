Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.18. 192,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.74.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,160,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 999,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

