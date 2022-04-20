BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

NASDAQ BL opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

