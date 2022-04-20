BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $865.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $701.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $734.81 and its 200-day moving average is $836.73. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

