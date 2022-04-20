Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

Shares of BX stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.96. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.